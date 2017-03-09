Damage to war memorial has caused ‘anger and anguish’

A memorial to war veterans may be fenced off “out of respect” – because children keep using it as a water slide.

The Canadian War Memorial, which has flowing water, is regularly used by children and skateboarders as a play toy.

But now heritage enthusiasts say damage has caused “anger and anguish” for veterans.

The Canadian War Graves Commission has applied for planning permission to put a fence around the memorial in Green Park, central London.

In planning papers for the knee high metal fence, the commission said: “The memorial is intended as a respectful place for quiet reflection to remember those that served in the wars.

“In the summer months in particular, it is subject to people climbing up and down the two sections, sliding down the water and skateboarding down the edges.

“This has resulted in health and safety concerns, damage to the memorial and anger and anguish for many who understand the memorial’s significance.”

The proposal, which Westminster council has yet to approve, comes after children and skaters ignored existing signs.

The application added: “This needs to be addressed for health and safety reasons, but most importantly for reasons of respect.”

More than a million men and women from Canada and Newfoundland served with the Allies during the First and Second World War.