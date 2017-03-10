Ted Cheeseman up for challenge to be South London’s next big boxing star – and urges David Haye to retire

Ted Cheeseman admits it will be a tall order to fill the South London boxing void if David Haye retires – but will give it his best shot.

The two Bermondsey fighters are at different stages of their career. While Haye, 36, was on the end of an upset defeat to Tony Bellew in the main event – leaving huge doubts about whether he will step in the rin again – Cheeseman moved to 8-0 with a points win over Jack Sellars.

The two men had a picture together at Friday’s weigh-in before the big show at Greenwich’s 02 Arena.

Heavyweight Haye damaged the Achilles in his right leg in the sixth round with his corner throwing in the towel when the two-weight world champion was knocked out of the ring in the penultimate round.

Super-welterweight Cheeseman, an excellent amateur before moving to the paid ranks, said: “I was gutted for him that he picked up the injury – but before that he looked a lot older and rustier. He hasn’t been in with a good operator for a while and didn’t look the same fighter he did before.

“It’s time for him to hang up his gloves and move on. He’s earned a lot of money. Taking more fights could ruin his career.

“You can’t take anything away from David Haye. He was a unified champion at cruiserweight and went up to heavyweight and won a world title there. No matter how many losses he has had, he’s done himself proud. Not a lot of the public understand – it’s a business. As much as he has said he doesn’t need the money and wasn’t skint, he has not come back and fought Anthony Joshua [IBF champion]. It was about getting a big payday. He’s got that and has got to be clever with his money and push on with his life.

“It is going to be very hard for me to embark on David Haye’s career achievements, but that is what you have got to aim for. If you don’t aim for those sort of things you are never going to achieve much.”

Cheeseman’s eight-rounder against Sellars was televised on Sky Box Office. It was the first time he has been shown live since making his debut in September 2015.

“Everyone from Bermondsey and South London was watching the show to see David but a lot of those people have got behind me because I’m from that area,” said the young prospect.

“The show’s organisers rang me last Wednesday night to ask if I wanted to box on TV in an eight-rounder or off TV in a 10-rounder. I wanted the TV exposure.

“This will boost my career up. People can see how exciting and fan-friendly my style is.”

Cheeseman floored Sellars in the second round but had to go the distance for only the second time as a professional. He won a 78-74 verdict.

“Sellars was definitely my toughest opponent,” said Cheeseman. “He wasn’t very powerful but he just kept trying, trying and trying.

“I was hitting him with massive shots which were rocking him quite a lot but he kept managing to recover and come back. It gave me a test because it helped my work moving away – getting on the jab and boxing instead of walking an opponent down and steaming through them.”

Cheeseman has his eye on an English title shot up next. Manchester’s Matthew Ryan and Carlisle’s Rick Skelton box for the vacant belt on March 24.

“I wouldn’t mind the winner of that one,” said the South Londoner. “It all depends what they put in front of me. A lot of talking will happen over the next couple of weeks.

“I’d have liked to have been out towards the end of April but May is looking more realistic. It did me a world of good on Saturday getting eight rounds in – now I know I can do the rounds.

“I was working hard against Sellars and had another two rounds in me easy – it wasn’t like it was a slow pace. It was quick all the way through and I still would have been able to pick things up if I was being seriously pushed.”

The question is what motivates Cheeseman – generating serious sums of cash or ring achievements?

“Boxing glory – I want to go as far as a can in the sport. But finance makes a big difference.

“If you’re a world champion and got no money, what does it get you? If your finances are in place then the only stress you have got is to train and fight. Sponsors help with all that. Once you get paid you have to be clever and make sure the money is invested in the right. It is only a short career, you never know when your last fight will be.

“You’ve got to do the right things so that when you finish – hopefully by 30 at the latest – you’re retired with a couple of houses and a lot of money in the bank.”