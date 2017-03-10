Lee Novak: This season at Charlton has been the worst of my career

Lee Novak says that his injury-plagued season has been the worst of his career. The Newcastle-born striker, picked up in the summer following his release from Birmingham City, has only made ten league starts for the Addicks this term after suffering numerous spells on the sidelines.

Novak, who has scored twice for the South Londoners this season, is glad he is now being given a chance to show manager Karl Robinson what he can do.

“It’s good to be back playing,” admitted the 28-year-old, who has started in Charlton’s last four games, including Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe.

“It’s been a frustrating season, probably the worst of my career with injuries and not getting a run in the team. For the gaffer to trust me and put me back in there – me and Josh (Magennis) have done well and been a bit of a handful. When Tony (Watt) came on we saw how good he is as well.

“I did basically the full pre-season and then in the last game I broke my hand. In hindsight I shouldn’t have started the season with a broken hand playing and then in the next game I broke it again. It’s all ifs and buts but luckily for me I’m back in the team and hopefully after today’s win we can start putting a run together.”

Watt’s 90th minute penalty secured a first win in nine for the Addicks, a result that looked in doubt when The Iron’s Kevin Van Veen struck fifteen minutes from time to cancel out Johnnie Jackson’s first half opener.

Novak said that he never had any doubt that the Scot was going to make it count from twelve yards and earn the three points for the hosts.

“It takes huge bottle to step up in the 90th minute,” he explained.

“He was so confident, he went up and grabbed the ball. I don’t think anyone else put themselves forward. I think everyone had the upmost confidence that Tony would put it away. You’ve seen what a great penalty it was.

“I don’t think there’s a better feeling. Tony was feeling really confident when he stepped up. He’s been practicing them a bit in training. No one doubted that he’d put it away. Obviously it’s a great win.

“First half we were the miles better team. They came out second half and got at us. They had a good spell for twenty minutes but we got back in the game and worked them hard. Tony stepped up and put the penalty away.

“We said before the game that we had to win and lucky for us we have. We haven’t been good enough lately, that’s the top and bottom of it. We need to win games and we have done tonight against one of the best teams in the league.”

Addicks boss Robinson, who spoke out following last week’s defeat at Shrewsbury and suggested that 40% of the players don’t care about playing for Charlton, showed his team a motivational video before the clash with The Iron.

Novak felt this had the desired effect.

“It gave us a positive feel that we were all sticking together,” he said.

“We’ve got to be confident enough that we’ll put a run together now and we showed today what a good side we are. We haven’t been beaten by them this season and not many teams can say that.

“The gaffer said what he said (after Shrewsbury). Everyone has shown what they want to do and how much they care for the club. They want to get the wins and I think tonight we showed for practically the full game that we kept working and working – there’s a lot of tired lads in there.

“We want to start a run, we’ve said that for a while. Getting that first win is massive and hopefully we can go on a bit of a run. We’ve got another two home games and a tough run of games but getting that first win will be massive for us.

“I wouldn’t say we were getting sucked into a relegation battle. We know our form hasn’t been good enough with four straight defeats. We knew that the next win was massive. We’ve built from Saturday. We’ve worked on a few things. The change of formation worked and we got the big win we wanted.”