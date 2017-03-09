Millwall’s FA Cup tie with Tottenham will be special milestone for Neil Harris

Millwall’s FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham on Sunday has extra significance – it will mark two years since Neil Harris took charge of the Lions.

The 39-year-old initially took the job in a caretaker capacity and in his first full season in charge the South Londoners lost in the League One play-off final against Barnsley.

Now the Lions are on a 17-game unbeaten run which has put them in with a shout of a top-two finish, as well as knocking out three Premier League sides to set up their trip to Spurs. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last two years,” said Harris. “It’s been a whirlwind, absolutely flown by. We’ve had some really, really good times and some difficult spells. On the whole we are in a really good place. We were so close last year but didn’t perform on the day at Wembley and got beaten, I’ve got no qualms about saying that.

“We had a tricky start this season but have come strong again. We’re probably where I hoped to be at this stage – in the play-off positions trying to get out of this division.

“The biggest thing of all is the squad has evolved. We’ve managed to recruit some really good players along with the ones we have here. But we’ve got a long way to go to achieve what we set out to do – to have a side that can get promotion and sustain itself in the Championship.

“Last year was a complete bonus. The play-off final came around a little bit quicker than we presumed. It was a great experience.

“We can’t rest. We’ve got to continue until the end of the season and either force our way into the promotion places or go down the play-off route.

“There are certainly elements where we got it wrong – I’ve got it wrong. It is important you learn from that and don’t repeat mistakes.”

Harris replaced Ian Holloway on March 10 2015 – too late to stop Millwall from dropping out of the Championship.

“I’d worked with two previous managers who worked tirelessly to find the right mix to get the club back on a sound footing.

“We’d all agree the team had just lost its way a little bit and its Millwall identity. My first thought process was that we needed to get that back.

“It was about having a Millwall team. That is not necessarily the best players – but ones who the fans could identify with. That’s not total football – it is effort, desire, running. We had to get the ball forward quickly and playing in the opposition’s third to get bums off seats. “The senior players I have brought in have proved to be very good leaders and helped to bring the young players through.”

Harris doesn’t talk about highs and lows in the past 24 months.

“That is for when you change jobs – at the moment it is about realising how we can be stronger.

“We’re always trying to gain small margins. Last season I spoke about small steps and in December I mentioned about going back to basics. Success and failure came last year in the play-off final. It was a fantastic achievement by the squad to get the points tally we did last season and reach the final. Football fate went against us a little bit on the day – that happens.”