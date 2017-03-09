King of comedy Ricky Gervais heading to Hammersmith on ‘Humanity’ tour

It is the age-old dilemma for the character comedian – how to start again after crafting the perfect comic creation.

Adored and despised in equal measure for his outrageous social faux pas and workplace pranks, Ricky Gervais’ iconic monstrosity David Brent is so true to life that many still believe The Office is a genuine fly-on-the-wall documentary about life at a Slough paper merchants.

When Gervais brought the middle-management goof back to life last year as a shoddy salesman in the hit film David Brent: Life On The Road, it was both a riotous laugh-a-minute adventure and a tear-inducing human tragedy about faded dreams.

But if there’s one stand up who has been able to shake off the shackles of his comedy alter ego without sacrificing the artistic credibility of either, it would have to be Gervais.

Despite hitting the big time with The Office, his first significant comic adventure, he has gone on to carve out an enviable career at the height of his field.

Extras, Gervais’ jobbing actor sitcom, earned rave reviews – not least for its all-star celebrity cast, which included the likes of Patrick Stewart, Samuel L Jackson and (Gervais’ personal hero) David Bowie.

And a string of film credits – both in front of and behind the camera – further developed his artistic rep.

But, surprisingly to many, it was in the United States where the Brent creation – and subsequently Ricky himself – really took off.

Now a household name across the pond, Gervais is pals with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and is a regular pick as host for the Academy Awards ceremonies.

For all his fame though, the stage remains a constant lure for the Reading-born comic.

His latest show, Humanity, his fifth stand up tour, arrives in west London later this year, promising thrills, spills and more than a touch of controversy.

Gervais has touted the tour as (possibly) his final foray into stand up, despite wild success with his previous performances, Science, Animals, Politics and Fame.

But he says he is better prepared than ever to follow in Brent’s footsteps out on the road.

“It’s called Humanity and the general theme seems to be me moaning about everything in the world from the most privileged position imaginable,” says Gervais.

“I’ve done a few warm-ups and it’s definitely in the best shape of any of my shows at this stage at least.

“I also plan to do more warm-ups than usual as I want this to be my best show ever and possibly my last.

“Never say never, but with that attitude it will make me put every ounce of my soul into it.”

The cheeky chappy character – and his colourful Twitter persona – has earned Gervais a reputation for pushing back the boundaries.

He’s among the most outspoken armchair commentators on all manner of political topics. And his previous stand up shows have flirted with subject matter considered too toxic for other comics.

Expect more of the same when Gervais lands in Hammersmith in October – it may be the last chance to catch him live.

Although there is no chance of Britain’s most famous comedy export disappearing from our screens just yet.

Ricky Gervais will perform Humanity at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith between October 4 and 14. Tickets are available now.