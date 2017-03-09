Media tycoon’s mega basement dumped after celebrity uproar

A billionaire’s multi-million pound iceberg basement plans have been rejected after complaints by celebrity residents, including author Edna O’Brien and fashion designer Bruce Oldfield.

Former cable TV mogul David Graham, 79, submitted plans to build a sub-basement with a pool, gym, office, laundry and store rooms beneath his seven-bedroom Knightsbridge mansion.

The proposals caused anger among residents in one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in London.

Opponents to the plans included award-winning novelist Edna O’Brien, the Duchess of St Albans Gillian Beauclerk, and fashion designer Bruce Oldfield.

It is not the first time the Canadian media mogul has sparked planning controversy after submitting plans five years ago for a three-storey basement with a ballroom, wine store, playroom, 45ft pool, hot tub, sauna, gym and massage room.

The 2012 plans were withdrawn after strong local opposition.

The latest proposals for a slightly smaller mega-basement were rejected by Kensington and Chelsea council earlier this week.

Residents feared the development would lead to more pollution, noise and traffic, and the length of the work would cause the “ruin” of shops and restaurants.

Ms O’Brien, author of The Country Girls, The House of Splendid Isolation and The Little Red Chairs, has lived in a house which backs onto the property for 30 years.

Speaking following the council decision, the 86-year-old said: “My main reaction is that I am very relieved.

“It should never have been considered.

“There is a basement in there already and he just wants to go further now.

“I think the reaction you will get from people will be universal. It should never have been so lengthily considered by the council.

“These people who have big houses just want bigger houses, but they live alone.

“There were lots of letters written against it. This was a collective, I just happen to be a writer and I live behind where he lives and I would be in the firing line.

“But I wrote on behalf, lobbied and got signatures on behalf of everyone. The council had just under 200 complains which is a lot.

“At the very first instant is should have been rejected because second basements aren’t allowed, but this gentleman was calling his basement a lower ground floor to get around it.”

Asked if she was worried there would be an appeal, she added: “This is the fourth time. I think after four times you would imagine the writing would be on the wall.

“With the accuracy and the stridency of our objections, with the precision which you have to have, but also a house with eight bedrooms and a swimming pool and a huge garden, what is the logic, except of course financial gain, in making everyone else’s lives hell?”

In his letter against the plans, designer Bruce Oldfield OBE said: “It seems odd that the quality of life of many hundreds or perhaps thousand of lives will be lessened so that one individual can enjoy a subterranean existence where he can perhaps swim, watch movies or practice for the marathon.

“This is neither sour grapes nor jealousy, it seems like fairness and common sense.”

Giving its reasons for the decision, the council said: “The proposed development would introduce a further basement storey below an existing basement storey at the site.

“The construction of the development would therefore result in an unacceptable impact on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.”

The council added the proposal would be contrary to key polices in the authority’s Consolidated Local Plan.

The plans would have involved digging down by up to 25ft and expanding by up to nearly 50 per cent.

When the plans were first submitted residents complained they had already faced years of disturbance from their neighbour after he was given planning permission to convert the former magistrates court into a four-storey home.

Mr Graham was the first husband of Barbara Amiel, the wife of disgraced former newspaper tycoon Lord Black, and bought the property back in 2000.

Mr Graham was not available for comment.