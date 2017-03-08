Review: An enthralling but horrific portrayal of sexual discovery: The Diary of a Teenage Girl at Southwark Playhouse

After seeing the jolly poster, you would be forgiven to expect The Diary of a Teenage Girl at Southwark Playhouse to be a kind of female version of Adrian Mole; all angst and hormones with a bit of adolescent stupidly to chortle at. What you’ll actually experience however, is an enthralling but horrific portrayal of sexual discovery and abuse, performed with absolute aplomb, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The coming-of-age-comedy-drama-which began life as a graphic novel by Phoebe Gloeckner and was later a successful film-lulls you into a false sense of security from the very beginning, with a lot of frothy fun and giggly teen talk, as we meet Minnie, a fifteen year old girl, who has decided to start a diary.

It’s like a 1970s VLOG, with Minnie- played with wide-eyed innocence and immense intelligence by the excellent Rona Morison – chronicling her inner thoughts and anxieties onto a cassette recorder.

It’s not until we discover that her path of sexual discovery has started with a relationship with her mum’s boyfriend that it stops being funny and although there are lots of great gags and lines put in to try to lighten the load, much of the tittering from the audience comes from discomfort rather than genuine amusement.

Set in San Francisco, all of the questionable style and social economic issues of the post free love era are used as a backdrop as we enter a world of promiscuity and substance misuse.

The plot wouldn’t be out of place on the Jeremy Kyle Show, as Minnie descends into a self-destructive search for fulfillment, while her mother’s drug taking leads to an inability to take responsibility for her children’s wellbeing, and her ex-step dad sleeps with her teenage friend.

Rebecca Trehearn at first appears a little young to be the inept matriarch, but as the story continues we discover it is her own teenage misadventures, which have led to the disastrous set of conclusions.

Jamie Wilkes is chillingly likable as the pedophilic, Monroe, while Saskia Strallen charms as the preppy and caricatured best friend.

Despite some hugely distasteful moments-not least the suicide helpline manned by an evangelical, misogynist-this is a powerful and fast paced play, which will keep you captivated throughout.

The Diary of a Teenage Girl runs at Southwark Playhouse until 25th March.