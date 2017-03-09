Suzy Lamplugh charity calls for action over dating safety fears

The charity set up in memory of missing Fulham estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has called for reforms to the online dating industry after it claimed more than a million personal safety incidents may have gone unreported.

A YouGov survey found that a third of online daters have felt concerned for their safety when interacting with potential partners on websites or apps.

But more than half of those people said they had never reported their fears.

Now the Suzy Lamplugh Trust is urging dating providers to improve the way they monitor suspicious incidents and keep members safe.

It believes the number of unreported incidents in the UK may number more than a million because users feel too embarrassed to come forward or fear they won’t be taken seriously.

Rachel Griffin, the trust’s chief executive, said: “It is essential that dating agencies encourage and support their members to report all incidents and concerns, and that the mechanism for reporting is clear and easy to follow.

“This not only helps the individual involved but may also safeguard other users as online dating agencies can spot potential problems and act immediately to protect their members.”

The trust was set up in 1986 by the parents of Suzy Lamplugh, a 25-year-old estate agent who disappeared when she went to meet an unknown client in Fulham.

It campaigns to educate people about day-to-day dangers and reduce the risk of violence and aggression, particularly at work.

According to the YouGov survey, many online daters feel more comfortable sharing personal information about themselves on websites and apps rather than meeting someone face to face.

But while three quarters of users said they had read safety advice, more than half admitted they had never acted on it.

Ms Griffin added: “We would always encourage people to follow personal safety advice when talking online or meeting new people for the first time.

“We also encourage daters to report any concerns or issues they have to the dating service and/or the police.

“In the meantime, we will continue to call upon the dating industry to ensure it takes all complaints seriously and supports users appropriately when they report concerns.”

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of Suzy Lamplugh’s mysterious disappearance.

A diary entry revealed she had gone to view a property with a “Mr Kipper” but she never returned to the Sturgis and Sons office in Fulham Road.

Her disappearance was reported to the police, triggering the first of several investigations, but 30 years on the case remains unsolved.

Over the last three decades, the trust has trained more than 50,000 employees about keeping safe in the workplace, launched the National Stalking Helpline and campaigned for the licensing of London minicabs.

Speaking to London News Online last year, Paul Lamplugh, Suzy’s father, said the trust’s work was “enormously important” in teaching key skills that “preserve life”.

Match, one of the world’s leading dating sites, is now working with the trust to provide a safer experience for its members.

It advises users to take basic safety precautions, such as registering their dating accounts to a separate email address, not providing personal information in their public profile and not leaving drinks unattended when meeting potential partners in person.