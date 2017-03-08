‘Children at risk due to schools’ missing medical policies’

A mother from Shepherd’s Bush whose daughter suffered a life-threatening medical episode at school has urged ministers to make sure teachers are equipped to help children with long-term conditions.

Louise Fyfe-Taylor wants the government to ensure schools have policies in place to guide staff when dealing with children who have illnesses such as type 1 diabetes, asthma or epilepsy.

She started her campaign after her daughter, Jenny, suffered a severe hypoglycaemic episode while she was taking part in a school cycling lesson.

The incident left her blood glucose levels dangerously low and it took 40 minutes for her to recover.

Louise says members of staff were unsure how to help Jenny and had not checked that she had her test kit with her.

Since 2014, all schools in England have been required by law to have a medical conditions policy in place to assist teaching staff in life-threatening situations.

But Louise says some schools are not aware of the law or what they need to do to meet their legal responsibilities.

“I’ve spent the last few weeks asking other schools in my area what support they offer,” she said.

“Disappointingly, no schools I spoke to had a long-term medical conditions policy in place.

“In England this is actually a breach of the law, but more importantly it risks children’s lives.

“This serious threat to my daughter’s health could have been avoided if a medical conditions policy had been in place and was being properly followed.”

Last week Louise shared her experience with MPs as part of a research project by the all-party parliamentary groups on diabetes and epilepsy.

She has also set up a petition calling for Ofsted – the schools regulator – to start routinely checking schools to make sure they have medical conditions policies in place.

The petition, which has already been signed by more than 7,000 people, also urges Edward Timpson MP, the government minister for vulnerable children and families, to remind schools of their responsibilities.

Louise added: “I want the minister to write to every school in England to remind them that they have a legal responsibility to have a medical conditions policy.

“And to make sure that these policies are actually being followed, he should ask school regulator Ofsted to look at this during their inspections.

“Making sure schools get this right will help children with serious medical conditions thrive in school and could save a life.”