Irish Centre set for St Patrick’s Day party after six figure revamp

Hammersmith’s Irish Cultural Centre has reopened to the community in its recently refurbished home – and will mark the occasion with a special St Patrick’s Day celebration next weekend.

Music and dancing are set to fill the centre in Blacks Road once again after a major transformation.

Clubs and events were held outside the centre for almost four years while the building underwent its long-awaited renovation.

But the centre reopened last month after regaining possession of the building just before Christmas.

Funding from the Irish Government and a partnership with the Shepherds Bush Housing Group helped to raise the cash for the project.

And Riverdance star Michael Flatley also chipped in with the fundraising effort to help cover the £640,000 costs of redesigning the building’s interior.

Jim O’Hara, chairman of the centre’s board, said: “It feels wonderful to be back again – particularly to be back in the new building, which is light, airy and modern.

“Everyone has been really complimentary about it. The old one was a bit tired.”

To mark its reopening last month, Irish government minister Joe McHugh and Irish ambassador Dan Mulhall paid a visit to the centre.

Despite the reopening, Mr O’Hara said the centre was still looking to raise a further £250,000 to help complete the refit – and he is hoping the local community will offer its support.

He added: “We are engaged in the fit-out of the centre. We are still fundraising, as there is a lot of work still to be done to get it to the standards we want to have.”

With the St Patrick’s Day celebrations fast approaching, the centre is opening its doors to a celebration of music and dance on March 17, with a traditional ‘ceilidh’, featuring live band Ceili Max.

Councillor Sue Fennimore, Hammersmith and Fulham council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “We are delighted that the Irish Cultural Centre is back in its home again and offering a place for everyone in the local community to come and enjoy some great Irish hospitality.”

For more information about donating to the centre, contact general manager Collette Macklin on 020 8563 8232 or email gm@irishculturalcentre.co.uk.