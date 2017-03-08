Horrified commuters witness shock stabbing at Victoria station

A schoolboy was one of two youths stabbed in front of horrified commuters outside one of London’s busiest railway stations, according to shocked eye witnesses.

Several police cars and ambulances were called to the incident outside Victoria station in central London at the start of the evening rush hour.

An alleyway in between a shoe repair shop and a restaurant near the Apollo Victoria Theatre were sealed off by police following the incident at about 4.20pm.

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show a white shirt covered in blood lying on the pavement near the scene of the stabbing.

One witness said a gang of schoolchildren were involved.

He said he saw a gang of around a dozen 15-years-olds outside the theatre, and then one of the boys being put into an ambulance.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “There were about a dozen of them. One of them was being put in the ambulance when I got there.

“They were a load of black kids, around 15 or 16-years-old, in school uniform.

“I think they had got into a fight and stabbed each other. There was blood all over a school shirt.”

A local security guard said: “The spot is where a local beggar sits. When I looked earlier there was a white sheet covered in blood.”

A passer by, who was on her way to the station, added: “My friend saw some schoolboys running around earlier.

“I heard that two people had been stabbed, but the police have cornered it all off now.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 4.20pm on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing in Wilton Road, Victoria.

“Officers and paramedics attended and found two males with stab injuries.

“They have been taken to a central London hospital. We await an update on their condition.

“There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.”

In March 2010, 15-year-old schoolboy Sofyen Belamouadden was fatally stabbed by a mob of youths at Victoria station.

Eight people were eventually convicted for their role in his death.