Charlton boss explains why Ricky Holmes had to come off in crucial win over Iron

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Paul Edwards

Karl Robinson has spelled it out – he never wants to substitute Charlton playmaker Ricky Holmes.

The summer signing from Northampton put in a whole-hearted performance during last night’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe United but was replaced by Karlan Ahearne-Grant with four minutes of normal time remaining.

“When I bring Ricky off…I never want to bring Ricky Holmes off – ever,” said Addicks boss Robinson. “But either I bring him off or he collapses!

“That’s why I had to bring him off. He had nothing left in the tank.

“If Ricky had a choice between scoring a hat-trick and the team winning he would take the win. Ricky Holmes is about the team.”

