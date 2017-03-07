Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Motivational video was part of Charlton’s pre-match build-up – and Johnnie Jackson...

Motivational video was part of Charlton’s pre-match build-up – and Johnnie Jackson repeated the kneeslide

By Richard Cawley -
0
362
Ezri Konsa makes a vital challenge in the second half on Tom Hopper Charlton Althetic v Scunthorpe United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 7 March 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Karl Robinson revealed he played a motivational video before tonight’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe United.

Charlton ended an eight-match winless streak as goals from Johnnie Jackson and Tony Watt  moved them up to 14th in the League One table.

Robinson said: “Today was for the players. When it’s good, like today, the players deserve a pat on the back. I thought the two centre backs were outstanding. ‘Tex’ was one of the best players on the pitch today.

“I thought their goal was a foul; he [Declan Rudd] saves it and he gets pushed over

“We did a motivational video before the game, and one of the latter clips was Johnnie Jackson scoring a goal and sliding on his knees on the far side. He replicated that: the goal and the slide. It’d been that long that we’d forgot.

Josh Magennis suffered a hamstring injury
Charlton Althetic v Scunthorpe United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 7 March 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

“Yes (first time this season we’ve played a motivational video). Sometimes we’ve had shackles on us; there’s a fear element. Timing’s important: the last two games we’ve been away, and this has been a difficult place for us of late. It included pictures of this great stadium, fans in it: it was very, very good. 

“I’ve got a massive job to do. We’re in a transition period – night’s like tonight support what we’re doing.

“The players deserve a pat on the back. My two centre-backs were on the front foot – their defending was outstanding and it allowed my midfielder to get closer to the opposition.

“Dec saved that one that hit the post. An amazing save.”

Josh Magennis came off with a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the second-half.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Motivational video was part of Charlton’s pre-match build-up – and Johnnie Jackson...