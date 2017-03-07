Motivational video was part of Charlton’s pre-match build-up – and Johnnie Jackson repeated the kneeslide

Karl Robinson revealed he played a motivational video before tonight’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe United.

Charlton ended an eight-match winless streak as goals from Johnnie Jackson and Tony Watt moved them up to 14th in the League One table.

Robinson said: “Today was for the players. When it’s good, like today, the players deserve a pat on the back. I thought the two centre backs were outstanding. ‘Tex’ was one of the best players on the pitch today.

“I thought their goal was a foul; he [Declan Rudd] saves it and he gets pushed over

“We did a motivational video before the game, and one of the latter clips was Johnnie Jackson scoring a goal and sliding on his knees on the far side. He replicated that: the goal and the slide. It’d been that long that we’d forgot.

“Yes (first time this season we’ve played a motivational video). Sometimes we’ve had shackles on us; there’s a fear element. Timing’s important: the last two games we’ve been away, and this has been a difficult place for us of late. It included pictures of this great stadium, fans in it: it was very, very good.

“I’ve got a massive job to do. We’re in a transition period – night’s like tonight support what we’re doing.

“The players deserve a pat on the back. My two centre-backs were on the front foot – their defending was outstanding and it allowed my midfielder to get closer to the opposition.

“Dec saved that one that hit the post. An amazing save.”

Josh Magennis came off with a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the second-half.