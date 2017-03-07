Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Karl Robinson: I’m extra tough on Charlton matchwinner Tony Watt

By Richard Cawley -
Tony Watt scores for Charlton Charlton Althetic v Scunthorpe United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 7 March 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Charlton boss Karl Robinson praised Tony Watt for his match-winning penalty in tonight’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe United – but also warned more hard work needs to be done by the Scottish international.

The forward was brought back from his loan at SPL side Hearts in January and got his first goal for the Addicks since August 2015.

Robinson said: “I’m overly harsh on Tony – because of the talent he possesses. He doesn’t always like me sometimes but it’s about the discipline you have to show to be a professional footballer, without effort it is worthless.

“He has more talent than anyone at the club. Let’s not get carried away by a penalty – he’s got to do a lot more. He won’t like me saying that but it is because I care for his career – I’m not just being ruthless.”

Richard Cawley
