Tony Watt scores first Charlton goal since 2015 to secure vital win

Tony Watt’s first Charlton Athletic goal since August 2015 saw Charlton grab a late winner to beat Scunthorpe 2-1 and ease fears they could get sucked into the League One relegation battle.

The Scottish international has had loans at Cardiff City, Blackburn and Hearts since his last time on the scoresheet for the Addicks.

Watt’s last goal for any club was August 2015, while in the SPL. But he showed composure and belief to take the ball right at the end of normal time when Jorge Teixeira was clearly pulled over in the box.

The result moves Charlton up to 14th in the standings.

Johnnie Jackson’s close-range finish had put Charlton ahead but a defensive lapse saw substitute Kevin van Veen left with a simple equaliser in the second-half.

Jackson deservedly put the Addicks ahead in the 33rd minute. Time and again he has shown that timing and desire to meet corners and his 55th goal for the Addicks saw him once again be first to Ricky Holmes’ delivery to force in from close-range.

Charlton were not found wanting for effort in the first-half. Teixeira went close to putting them in front early on but his angled shot came back off the bar with Luke Daniels beaten in the Scunthorpe goal.

Opposite number Declan Rudd was largely untroubled with Scunthorpe repeatedly straying offside in that opening period, although he did need to turn away Jordan Clarke’s strike from the edge of the box.

Teixeira felt he should have won a penalty when Murray Wallace tangled with him in the box. Paddy Madden found the side-netting from a rare Scunthorpe attack that saw them venture into the Addicks penalty area.

The Iron improved after the break, no difficult feat, and Ezri Konsa and Nathan Byrne needed to combine to shut out Hopper as he broke into the box. Paddy Madden was unlucky in the 63rd minute when his header beat Rudd but came back off the right upright.

It looked like another slip might be costly as Rudd lost control of the ball and could only flick into the path of van Veen.

It looked as if the match was going to end in a draw until Watt had a decisive say. The relief spilled over as he celebrated right in front of the Covered End.