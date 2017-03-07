Charlton v Scunthorpe team line-ups: Trio ruled out with injuries

Charlton are missing Patrick Bauer, Chris Solly and Jordan Botaka for tonight’s home game against Scunthorpe United.

Right-back Solly has served a three-match suspension but has a knock which keeps him out of the League One contest.

Andrew Crofts and Lewis Page both drop to the bench after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Northampton Town.

Charlton have lost four on the spin. They had five successive defeats in October and November 2015.

Scunthorpe have been pace-setters all season but have slipped out of the automatic promotion slots with just three points from a possible 21.

Charlton: Rudd, Byrne, Konsa, Teixeira, Chicksen, Holmes, Aribo, Ulvestad, Jackson, Novak, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Page, Watt, Crofts, Ahearne-Grant, Dijksteel, Dasilva.

Scunthorpe: Daniels, Wallace, Mirfin, Dawson, Madden, Van Veen, Morris, Toffolo, Holmes, Crooks, Clarke. Subs: Anyon, Wiseman, Bishop, Hopper, Goode, Toney, Davies.