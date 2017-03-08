Crystal Palace squad too talented to be battling drop in May

Sam Allardyce described the 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion as a big statement and it was hard to disagree as Crystal Palace produced their best performance of the season against ex-manager Tony Pulis’ West Brom.

Jason Puncheon has called the players in for a huddle before the last two games. This can often be a futile gesture of solidarity for a struggling team. Yet the intensity and passion shown by the players in the last two victories suggests the Eagles have turned a corner since that disastrous February afternoon against Sunderland.

While it is easy to focus on the two brilliant individual efforts of Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend – goals of the highest calibre – the collective performance was even more encouraging. As the rain cleared on Saturday afternoon and a rainbow appeared over the stadium, perhaps it was a sign that Palace have survived the storm.

Mamadou Sakho gave a man-of-the-match performance at centre-back and looks to be a shrewd acquisition by Allardyce. The 27-year-old made several crucial clearances and interceptions when the game was delicately poised. His physicality, athleticism and ability to read the game make him an indispensable member of the team despite having only played two competitive fixtures since last April.

Club captain Scott Dann now faces competition with James Tomkins, who was also very impressive against Albion, to force his way back into the starting 11.

Luka Milivojevic and Yohan Cabaye appear to be forging a productive partnership in central midfield. The protection offered by Milivojevic allows Cabaye to dictate the play and feed Palace’s attack with his range of passing.

The former PSG man has played with the poise and vision in the last two victories that made him such an elusive target for top clubs only a few years ago.

Wilfried Zaha continues to be Palace’s best attacking outlet with his relentless and fearless running. His finish from Cabaye’s diagonal pass encapsulated the winger’s best traits – speed, strength, power and lethal off both feet.

Andros Townsend’s goal after a surging run from his own 18-yard box and excellent overall performance against West Brom may launch the England winger’s Palace career.

Once Christian Benteke rediscovers his goalscoring form, Palace will carry a threat running from deep through Zaha and co along with the aerial threat carried by the Belgian forward.

Allardyce would have taken a draw before facing a West Brom side who had only lost to the Manchester clubs and Everton at home in the league this season. Nonetheless, anyone who has not been following the league table would have been forgiven for assuming Palace were ranked above their top-10 opponents.

It was the perfect away performance with Palace remaining compact and organised out of possession while threatening on the counterattack through Zaha, Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt.

These three have the athleticism and pace to trouble full-backs while adhering to their defensive duties, which is crucial as Palace are not set up to chase games. Just six of the Eagles’ 26 points have come from losing positions this season, none of which have been earned under the new manager.

Allardyce has always built his teams on a foundation of being difficult to beat. Palace have managed to implement this defensive mantra while earning two consecutive victories that have given them a three-point cushion away from the drop zone.

The loss of van Aanholt to a potential ankle ligament strain is a concern for Allardyce given the combinations between the Dutchman and Palace’s two wingers. Van Aanholt’s overlapping frees up space for Townsend and Zaha to attack out wide or cut inside. However, Jeffrey Schlupp will provide excellent cover at full-back for the visit of Watford, proving the value of having a deep squad with Premier League quality.

Considering the perilous position Palace found themselves in after losing to Sunderland and Stoke at the beginning of February – 19th and three points adrift of safety – Allardyce appears to have inspired confidence in a team that looked like it was sleepwalking into the Championship.

Watford at Selhurst Park presents an opportunity to win three consecutive league games for the first time since September. It is a crucial fixture as Palace must still face the top-six so Allardyce will be stressing the importance for the players not to rest on their laurels.

This squad is too talented to be battling for survival come May.