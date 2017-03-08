Millwall made hard work of Milton Keynes – but victory keeps firmly alive hopes of a top-two finish

For all the video analysis, statistical number-crunching and heat maps employed in today’s professional game, there are times fortune still plays a part and during a critical four-minute spell at the end of an evenly-contested game against Milton Keynes, it seemed the stars are aligning for Millwall’s promotion bid.

With the Lions’ apparently impregnable back-line breached – and the visitors refusing to sacrifice their attacking intent – it appeared Neil Harris’ side would have to settle for a point and fall further adrift of League One’s top two.

Though the hosts created more chances, a point would have been about right.

But two minutes from time MK’s Dean Lewington and Ed Upson were permitted to combine far too easily in the wide open spaces that had appeared in the middle of the park and substitute Nicky Maynard was sent clear down the right and whipped in a perfect far-post delivery. Fellow replacement Dean Bowditch was unattended and timed his run to meet the ball with his forehead two yards out but somehow the number nine planted his effort over with Millwall keeper Tom King a spectator.

It seemed like a pivotal moment and with the Lions’ redeemed penalty king Lee Gregory – spot-kick winner and taker – tumbling to earth at the other end two minutes into an eventual eight of added time, his assured finish past a diving David Martin felt like it would have a significance beyond another three points.

MK manager Robbie Neilson was left seething and claimed referee Ross Joyce had been turned by the Den’s infamous racket as early as the 25th minute. Neilson reckoned Gregory had grabbed his marker’s elbow as he chased an over-the-shoulder ball into the danger zone from Steve Morison and dragged the defender down with him to fool the official. Unsurprisingly Harris’ interpretation differed, the Millwall manager saying he had watched the incident again and it was a stonewall penalty.

Whatever the whys and wherefores, the upshot was another vital win for a Millwall team who have not given up hope of automatic promotion, but the Lions made hard work of it on a pitch that is cutting up thanks to their cup exploits.

Harris’ no-nonsense approach has brooked few arguments from home fans after turning around a below-par start to the season but from the outset on Saturday, Millwall were direct even by their usual standards.

Enthusiastic cries of “’ave it!” abounded as giant centre-backs Byron Webster and Jake Cooper battered the ball back where it came from but without the focal point of warrior Morison – who started on the bench with mercurial winger Jed Wallace after both took late fitness tests – the ball would not stick and MK were able to come back at their belligerent hosts.

The agricultural approach appeared to have paid off in the 25th minute when Shane Ferguson swung in a ball from the right and that man Gregory, who moments earlier had gone to ground in a for-once unsuccessful penalty appeal, headed home in the six-yard box. Bowditch, on the visitors’ bench, should have taken note.

The home fans could have been forgiven for thinking that was that, given Millwall’s imperious defensive record, but Neilson’s side were level less than four minutes later when Ben Reeves found the space to send a bouncing effort past King from 25 yards for the first goal conceded by the Lions for more than 14-and-a-half hours and the first at home this year.

That strike prompted Harris to tell his charges to stop belting the ball upfield and try and build attacks, at which point the pitch became as much of a hindrance to the hosts.

A lame finish from Fred Onyedinma in the 54th minute saw him immediately hooked for Morison and Millwall instantly had more intent, the former Wales international firing wide with his first contribution. But it was the introduction of Wallace, 19 minutes from time, which really tipped the balance – at both ends of the field.

For all his attacking intent, the Wolves man’s most important contribution came 10 minutes from time when he tracked back to deny MK substitute Harvey Barnes after Shaun Williams had cheaply surrendered possession in the middle of the park.

And so the game looked to be heading for a draw until that crucial four-minute spell when luck smiled on Harris’ men. Tottenham take note.