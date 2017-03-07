Ex-Grange Hill star trying to ensure those in grief do not fall through the cracks

Former Grange Hill actress Linda Magistris feels like she went a little crazy when her partner died.

The mum-of-two had no one to turn to when TV producer Graham Theakston was struck down by a rare form of cancer.

She was shocked and bemused by the lack of understanding, information and support that was available. She researched the issue and found there were gaping holes in the bereavement net around the UK.

“The help available is sporadic across the country,” said Linda, who now works for shopping channel QVC. “The key I believe is simple and clearly evident – we just need to join the dots.”

She formed The Good Grief Trust, a new national charity, on the second anniversary of Graham’s death, to bring together all UK bereavement services under the one umbrella. She wants there to be a new comprehensive Bereavement Pack, so every front line organisation will be equipped to provide targeted information. A fundraising event this coming Saturday at Cannizaro House on Wimbledon Common will be a part of on her journey to helping people who went through what she endured after Graham’s sudden death.

“Everyone I have spoken to is in agreement – we need to close the gaps,” she said. “There are many organisations doing incredible work – but often they are not reaching the people who need it most, who do not have the time or expertise to find it.

“I wanted to involve my church, which I have been going to for 20 years, and its school next door, as many of the parents know my story. The church has a bereavement group, which is brilliant.

“Our objective is to find the bereaved, acknowledge their grief and signpost them quickly to the best support services around the UK, which will hopefully help to alleviate some of the anxiety and sense of isolation often associated with the early stages of grief.

“Most are left to find the support they need entirely on their own, sometimes in a haphazard way, often through word of mouth, or on the internet. That takes a great deal of effort, time and energy – all at a time in their lives when they feel most vulnerable and do not have the physical or mental strength to cope with even basic tasks.”

Graham, who won a BAFTA for The Politician’s Wife in 1995, died in September 2014, just five months after being diagnosed at St George’s Hospital, Tooting.

They had worked together in Grange Hill when she was in the original cast and Graham was one of the directors. Then decades later, after both of their marriages had ended and not having been in touch for 30 years, they bumped into each other near his Wimbledon home.

“I heard him call my name in Wimbledon village,” said the Wandsworth resident. “I knew his voice immediately. We had lived 20 minutes apart all that time. We were together for eight years. I think it was just meant to be.

“He was writing scripts for a movie, Eden Heights, in Hollywood, but his hand was getting more and more numb. He thought it was a trapped nerve. They could not find what the problem was for over a year. It wasn’t until they did an MRI scan that a soft tissue sarcoma, a very rare form of cancer, was found in his shoulder. It was in stage four and had gone into his lungs by then. He only had one round of chemotherapy, but sadly got an infection, so was too weak for any more treatment.

“Graham was an incredibly strong, witty, intelligent and talented man. Sadly, he missed seeing his grandson, who was born only four weeks after he died.

“My GP gave me a leaflet for the bereavement counselling charity Cruse, but unfortunately it wasn’t available in Wandsworth. Another doctor offered me posh tissues. They seemed just as at sea with knowing how to help me, as I was. GPs don’t have the time to find the targeted support that many people who are grieving so desperately need, so many of the bereaved are left adrift and often charities only have limited resources. We aim to help the health professionals quickly access information for their patients. “But primarily our onlinsupport network will be run by the bereaved for the bereaved, to guide them through the fog of grief, signpost them to help and give them a sense of community and hope for the future. I was left alone and isolated. After the funeral, everyone goes back to their own lives and jobs. You need someone to be there for you and ask what you need.

“Appearances can be deceptive. People may look okay but inside they may be falling apart. When you have a baby, you get a Pampers pack and a district nurse. When you lose someone close and your whole life is shattered, no-one knocks on your door.

“The aim of The Good Grief Trust is to help every person who has lost someone close, to know that they are not alone. Our Facebook page has a reach of 500,000, around the same number of people who die every year. This is a national issue, which will affect every one of us at sometime in our lives. It is an ambitious project, but we will try to ensure our virtual hand of friendship reaches everyone who needs it.”

Saturday’s event is The Good Grief Trust Spring Shopping & Fashion Show, from 1-5pm.

It is open to hotel guests and the public, as well as to a group of bereaved women from the charity Widowed and Young who have bought tickets to attend a MYMakeover event running in tandem, run by Lee Pycroft – head stylist from Britain’s Next Top Model. Free goody bags will be available to 200 or so local visitors, donated by many supportive local businesses. SW London TV will be coming along to film the event, and Denise Gyngell – former member of 1980 band Tight Fit who had a number one with The Lion Sleeps Tonight – will compere a fashion show.

For more information or to make a donation to The Good Grief Trust visit www.gofundme.com/thegoodgrieftrust or www.facebook.com/thegoodgrieftrust.