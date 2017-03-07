Brixton song is inspiration for artists US record deal

A songwriter’s tune about Brixton has landed him a record deal in the USA after it was picked up by college radio stations.

Singer Pallab Sarker says the area’s music and arts scene inspired him to record and release his first single Morning in Brixton.

The soulful indie song from the British Bengali artist’s debut album Grey Day, has had plays across American colleges. The exposure has led to a record deal with US label Bongo Boy Records.

Pallab, 39, says Morning in Brixton is about finding love in one of London’s most famous cultural spots.

He said: “Brixton holds a very special place in my heart. I’ve spent so many nights immersed in the area’s vibrant music and arts scene – even though I lived in Walthamstow at the opposite end of the Victoria line.

“I wrote the song after leaving a friend’s home in the morning light. The ambience of that particular Brixton morning was striking, and I wanted to literally place on record my feelings. So, as soon as I got home, I wrote the track in about 15 minutes.

“I am very excited by the release of my first solo album. The feel and sound of my music has definitely been shaped by Brixton – I owe a great deal to the area.”

Pallab has lived in London for more than 15 years and established an indie rock band ICON, and was the band’s lead vocalist. ICON played extensively across London’s gig circuit.

Kanye King MBE, founder and CEO of MOBO, said of the group: “These boys are extremely talented and deserve success.”

Press adviser to government ministers during the day, he would perform gigs with ICON at night.

His music has even brought the business of government to a standstill! One afternoon, thousands of civil servants left their desks to watch him perform in the atrium of the Home Office as he raised funds for Children in Need.

Pallab’s music can be found at www.pallabsarker.com You can listen to the single Morning in Brixton at www.soundcloud.com/user-135003185/morning-in-brixton or buy it from iTunes on https://itunes.apple.com/gb/ album/morning-in-brixtonsingle/id1200315851.