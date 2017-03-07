Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Ninteen-year-old stabbed in the chest in Burgess Park, Southwark

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Burgess Park,  which left a man with serious injuries.
Police were called shortly after 11am on Thursday, March 2,  to reports of a stabbing in the popular Southwark park.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 19-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Enquires continue to establish the circumstances of the incident and officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the stabbing or the events leading up to it.
Detective Constable Rebecca Whiteley from Southwark CID said: “This attack happened in a busy park when people were around exercising and walking through this public space. It is fortunate that the victim was not more seriously hurt. We would urge anyone who has any information that could assist us in our investigation to get in touch.”
No arrests have been made and enquires continue.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

