Serial posh street pooer hunted by cops

A serial squatter who is dropping his trousers and pooing in posh streets is being hunted by Scotland Yard.

The middle aged man was spotted voiding his bowels in a tree lined street where detached 1930s homes fetch over £1.5 million in Dulwich Village, south London.

But detectives believe it is not the first time he has brazenly left a deposit and failed to clean up after himself and urging homeowners who have come across his mess to get in touch.

The white man in his 50s was caught in the act around teatime in Eastlands Crescent on February 16.

The Met police said: “Police in Southwark Borough are appealing for help to identify a man they wish to speak to about an incident of outraging public decency.

“The incident is alleged to have occurred in Eastlands Crescent, Dulwich at around 5.15pm on Thursday, 16 February when a man defecated in the street.

“The suspect was described to police as a white male, aged around mid 50s, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build.

“At the time of the incident he was wearing jeans and a grey jumper.

“Police believe that this is not the first time the suspect may have done this and believe there are other similar cases which have not been reported to police.

“Detectives investigating the incident reported have released an image of a man they wish to identify and speak to about their enquiries.

“Officers are asking for anyone who has witnessed a similar incident to report it to police.”