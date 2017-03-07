Developer picked for TfL’s 400 home scheme around Kidbrooke station

TRANSPORT for London has named the developer for its “fast-track” scheme to create 400 homes on derelict land by a railway station.

Triangle London Developments has been named the preferred bidder for the four acre site by Kidbrooke station which aims to provide 50 per cent affordable homes by 2020

The developer and TfL are to form a joint partnership for the scheme which is to an include an improved transport hub and shops and office space.

James Murray, the Deputy London Mayor responsible for housing, said Sadiq Khan “is determined to fast-track more public land for development and to ensure at least half the new homes across TfL’s portfolio of sites will be genuinely affordable. Kidbrooke is a site that has sat unused for the last eight years, so I welcome this joint venture and I look forward to seeing work gather pace to deliver new affordable homes for Londoners to buy and rent.”

Kate Davies, from Triangle said, “It is a great honour for Triangle London to be selected as TfL’s preferred partner for Kidbrooke, the first site awarded through the Property Partnerships Framework. The framework is a fantastic way of addressing the desperate need for more homes in London, and we are looking forward to partnering with TfL to deliver a great new community with much needed affordable housing.”