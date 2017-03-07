Shock at proposals for the overweight and smokers to address issues before operation referrals

PROPOSALS including making people address their weight and smoking habits before they are considered for surgery in addition to restricting vasectomy operations have been slammed.

Councillor Cherry Parker says the consultation on changes to access to planned surgery launched by Greenwich Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is highly controversial and is urging residents to give their views. It is estimated if that the proposed changes could make savings of up to £500,000 for the CCG which has to make savings of £22m in the coming financial year.

Proposals include smokers either giving up being referred for help to quit their habit and people with a BMI 30+ being supported to lose weight during the referral period before planned surgery.

Vasectomy for male sterilisation along with the removal of eye cataracts are among the operations listed which could cease to be available on a routine basis. The others which residents are being asked to help prioritise in the consultation include other eye procedures such as the removal of cysts treatments for snoring and the removal of ear wax. The CCG is considering which treatments would only be offered in exceptional circumstances.

Cllr Parker, who is the co chair of health scrutiny at Greenwich council, told The Mercury: “These proposals are highly controversial. I am concerned the barriers to surgery could go up for people who smoke or who are over weight. A lot of people have a BMI over 30 and so this would restrict access to many for whom loosing weight is a real ongoing struggle. There are lots of different reasons for people being overweight such as medical conditions – its not something people can go cold turkey with to end habits of a life time. I think it is a really punitive step.”

“I think its very important the residents in Greenwich know about this consultation and make sure their views are known. I think many men would be shocked to discover they can not get a vasectomy as a routine operation when they decide to go for sterilisation. Its a controversial suggestion as it does rather shunt all responsibility for family planning onto women.

“Overall the proposals are shocking as they seem to be more financially rather than clinically driven. However I am pleased to see the CCG is actually consulting on this and I really urge people to engage with it.”

A spokeswoman from Greenwich CCG, told The Mercury: “We undertaking a public consultation to receive local feedback and no final decisions has been made. There is no secret that the CCG, along with other NHS organisations, faces severe financial pressures and has an obligation to make significant savings in the coming year.

“Regarding weight management, it also true that obesity carries additional complications during surgery, including risks in anaesthesia, and that is why we are proposing to support people who are overweight to lose weight before their operation. We are consulting on a range of treatments, proposing that selected treatments are assessed on a case-by-case basis to ensure patients in most clinical need get the treatments that offer them maximum clinical benefits.

“The CCG governing body approved our Financial Recovery Plan with a target of approx. £22m of savings in 2017/18. We believe that the changes to treatments currently under public consultation could amount to savings of up to £500,000.”

The consultation document can be viewed in full by visiting greenwichccg.nhs.uk

An online questionnaire is available at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/greenwichccgTAP . The public consultation lasts up until Saturday April 15.