Big Talk to find ways to tackle knife crime and youth violence in the capital

FEAR, bravado, peer pressure and music culture were among the answers youngsters gave to why teens carry knives despite knowing the utter devastation their use can cause

But it was “fear” that emerged as one of the biggest reason for knife carrying at a Big Talk meeting held at Sedgehill School in Bellingham on Tuesday night on ways to tackle knife crime and youth violence in the capital.

The event, organised by community campaigner Roz Griffiths, had a format aimed at encouraging youngsters air their views to feed into the London Mayor’s strategy to address the growing problem. Attended by school children, rap artists, members of the community, Sophie Linden the Deputy London Mayor who is responsible for policing, Lewisham borough commander chief superintendent Kate Halpin, community workers from Bellingham, surgeon and campaigner Dr Duncan Bey and other professional and voluntary workers in the field. Performances were made by two rap artists – Malachi Alfred Lecky and Reload whose work ended with the lines “We are expected to fail in broken Britain.”

Addressing young people’s mindsets, supporting them emotionally, changing their influences or clarifying the position of stop and search to remove weapons on the streets along with more education on the impact of violence and integration into the community were suggested to tackle the issues.

With the aim of making everyone’s chance to express views equally the meeting had four chairs in the middle of the audience for speakers which anyone could join by tapping the shoulder of an occupant and taking their place.

One young man taking his place said: “Its a lot to do with fear – fear is central. I moved to a new area and I heard that people wanted to shank me and I was scared and so I carried a knife and then I got arrested for it. More positive influences would help. The influences we have normalises carrying knives it becomes like a casual thing. Music has a big part to play in this in giving negative influences. More education is needed at an earlier age to show the impact of it all and that its not a game.”

One youngster said: “Influences from peers and culture can be strong and often classes given to change these are given by people that cannot relate to your situation and so it cannot challenge them Its just not enough.”

Another agreed and said: “Its the pressures we don’t get taught enough. People carry knives to protect themselves and also because of peer pressure or to fit into a certain group. You don’t get taught enough on the effects on other people and how it can all multiply.”

A 20-year-old, said: “A lot of young people are traumatised without really recognising it, They have seen friends die and have not really dealt with it. They have seen the mums devastated and crying and think they don’t what it to happen to them and so they carry a knife to prevent it. Fundamentally survival is at the core of it.”

While a dad said: “Carrying knives is also for protection its not all bravado – there are issues of protection in ghetto areas. It has become glamourised in music culture. Also I have seen in the last 30 years issues on the biased reporting of black on black crimes, which has improved recently, and institutionalised racism in the justice system.”

Duncan Bew the clinical director of trauma and acute surgery at Kings Hospital, said: “I see the consequences of young people when they come in with a stab wound and we have to try and put them back together. Everyday we are cutting off school uniforms for surgeons to try and save their lives. And what we see in the eyes of everyone involved is fear which feeds the willingness to use weapons in a cycle of fear. You cannot underestimate the amount of fear in people’s eyes.”

He said: We need to change the mindset to cause harm and use a weapon – we can’t ban people having sharp knives in cutlery draws as other items such as screwdrivers or even bicycle spokes can be weapons. Its not about knife carrying alone its about the mindset.”

Chief superintendent Kate Halpin, said: “Most young people don’t carry knives and so we do have to be careful that we are not demonising all young people. As for the reasons for those who do there are many – bravado, status, fear of crime, self protection and just trying to fit in with their peers. But the consequences are young people loosing their lives and their families and friends never being able to put their lives back together.”

Deputy Mayor Sophie Linden, said: “Knife crime had been reducing for a few years and it is beginning to go up again and so we need to understand why. We need to know what we can do to give young people hope and understanding that they have a future. This is a fantastic start.”

A bar owner said he tends not to run events for young people because of trouble, but he said “Businesses do need to step up to help young people in their areas to overcome the big “us” and “them” disconnect.”

Community workers and those from organisations dedicated to helping the victims of serious violence aired their views on what could be done. Many speakers agreed there needs to be much more collective responsibility and different groups working together on the issues and sharing their expertise.

One said: “Young people’s emotions are not being dealt with. We have to put more investment in emotional management and recognise when things happen it effects whole areas and estates and then the violence goes back and forth.” Another suggested “more conflict resolution on offer where children can safely resolve their conflicts”

Chief inspector Andy Carter,said: “We need to have more people stepping forward in the community to testify and give evidence at courts on crimes as so many trials are collapsing.” He also asked: “The police need to know if the community want us to undertake stop and searches for weapons or not. Everyone has to take responsibility for getting weapons of the street and make sure it is very clear that they are completely unacceptable and can take away lives so cheaply and frivolously.”

Roz Griffiths summing up said everyone had a responsibility to “step up to the plate” to safeguard children and should ask themselves “What am I doing to make a difference.”