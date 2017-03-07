Drug dealer netted by Greenwich’s gang unit jailed

A Woolwich drug dealer who was found with 46 wraps of crack cocaine has been jailed for four years. Mojtab Moradi, 30, of Brookhill Road, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of possessing Class A drugs with the intent to supply.

Officers from the Greenwich Gangs Unit and Proactive Crime Squad stopped Moradi in a Nissan Qashqai in Willenhall Road, Woolwich on September 15 last year. He was found in possession of 46 wraps of crack cocaine. A search of his room revealed a a ledger that contained details of his supplies and other drug dealing paraphernalia.

Detective constable Gavin Russell from the gang unit, said: “This is a significant sentence of imprisonment for intent to supply Class A drugs that would have inevitably caused misery to its intended recipients and caused harm to the community by way of anti-social behaviour. This latest conviction should act as a deterrent to others involved in the supply of drugs. Officers from the Gangs Unit in Greenwich have arrested a significant number of drug dealers in the past year – I want to assure the residents of Greenwich it will not be our last.”