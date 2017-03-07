Met officer who guarded Royal Family crushed by lorry on M25

A royal protection officer who died after being crushed by a lorry on the hard shoulder of the M25 was not killed unlawfully, a coroner has ruled.

Police Sergeant David Jennings, 48, stepped out of his car to inspect the damage after colliding with the central reservation and skidding to a halt on the inside lane.

The officer, who served in the Met Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, fell under the back wheels of the HGV as it passed him “at around five miles per hour”.

An inquest into his death heard how Mr Jennings was pulled under the wheels of the truck, driven by 29-year-old Andre Logigan, on March 31 last year.

But sitting at Walthamstow Coroners Court yesterday, Coroner Ian Wade QC ruled that he was killed as a result of a road traffic collision.

Mr Wade said: “For reasons which we will never understand, David suddenly veered away from his progression along the road. There doesn’t seem to be any reason why he did that.

“It doesn’t appear that he suffered from a mechanical failure and there are no medical reasons.”

Following the collision, Mr Jennings flipped his car and skidded across the motorway, coming to a stop on the first lane.

Logigan drove onto the hard shoulder to go round Mr Jennings’ car, when the police sergeant got out of his vehicle.

Mr Wade continued: “It doesn’t seem to me to be unlawful to use the hard shoulder in this case. Just as his lorry was passing the car, a man gets out of the car.

“Mr Jennings fell under the wheels of the lorry, which passed fatally and slowly over David. I accept that Mr Logigan was completely unaware of what had happened.

“David, having emerged from his car, tumbled to the ground and fell under the wheels of Mr Logigan.”

Logigan was questioned the day after the incident and replied “that’s impossible” when asked if he had run anybody over.

In his police interview he said he had seen Mr Jennings about a metre away from his vehicle as he passed him.

He later admitted he stopped the vehicle and got out to check on Mr Jennings after noticing in his mirrors that he was on the ground.

But he decided to return to his lorry and continue with the rest of his journey.

Witness Emma Score told the inquest she saw Mr Jennings get out of his car but could not recall the moment he was run over by the lorry.

She said: “He got out of the drivers seat, put his hand to his head and looked as if to say ‘what just happened?’

“He didn’t seem in any pain. The next thing I remember I saw was his body on the ground.”

Another witness, Roger West, claimed that Mr Jennings fell to the ground as the lorry passed him on the hard shoulder.

Mr West said in a statement: “I saw two cars, one facing the wrong way. Just as the lorry was passing a man got out of the white car.

“The man was on his feet for a matter of seconds. Then took a step forward and fell to the ground.”

Mr Jennings, of Brentwood, Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 9pm.

After his death Chief Superintendent Bert Moore, of the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, said: “Dave was a consummate professional who displayed all that is good about the Metropolitan Police.

“He was my staff officer so I saw daily the commitment he gave to the force.

“His death will be keenly felt by his colleagues and friends and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”