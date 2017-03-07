Two brothers jailed for fatal assault following trivial pub row

TWO brothers who carried out a fatal assault over a trivial argument in a pub have been jailed for manslaughter.

James Weeks of Farn Place, Crayford, and his brother Peter Weeks, 29, of the same address were found guilty of killing Ian O’Mahoney after a ten-day-trial at the Old Bailey. The brothers were sentenced on Monday with James given six years imprisonment and Peter seven-and-a-half-years.

The court heard Mr O’Mahoney was killed in a fight over a trivial argument in the Drafts pub in Eltham High Street on Sunday August 28 last year. The 49-year-old was walking down the high street around 10pm after leaving the pub with a friend who was attacked by the brothers. The court heard Mr O’Mahoney tried to help his friend and got caught up in the fight. Witnesses later told police Mr O’Mahoney had been thrown to the ground and had hit his head. It is understood the fight was instigated after insults had been exchanged with one of the brothers in the pub.

The victim them became separated from his friend and they both made their way back to the home they shared in Churchbury Road separately. The friend went to bed about 1am having not seen Mr O’Mahoney since the assault. The next morning he found Mr O’Mahony collapsed in the hallway and called the London Ambulance Service whose paramedics tried to revive him before he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 12.50pm. A post mortem examination stated the cause of death was as a result of a head injury.

Detective Inspector Ian Lott of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “This was a senseless attack that began over a trivial exchange of words. Ian’s death has devastated his family. This fight has had tragic consequences for Ian, his family and friends and has resulted in two men being sent to prison for his manslaughter.”

The brothers who handed themselves in were initially charged with murder but were subsequently found not guilty of this offence. Peter Weeks pleaded guilty to manslaughter while James denied the charge but was found guilty.