Londoners must ‘act on their instincts’ to help thwart terrorists

London’s top anti-terror cop has called on members of the public to “act on their instincts” to help prevent attacks taking place in the capital.

Mark Rowley, the Met Police Assistant Commissioner, urged Londoners to report suspicious activity in order to help officers thwart terrorist plotters.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide anti-terror campaign in Manchester yesterday, he said information from the public had played a “significant part” in snuffing out recent incidents.

But he added that further evidence could help officers build more sophisticated intelligence.

The appeal comes as new figures reveal information from the public has assisted counter terrorism police in a third of their most high-risk investigations.

Commander Simon Bray, lead for the Met’s security and specialist operations unit, said: “Met officers, along with the rest of the counter terrorism network, are working tirelessly to keep the public safe.

“However, advances in technology make it more complex and challenging for us to spot would-be terrorists, with radicalisation taking place in a relatively short space of time using encrypted communications.

“Everyone has seen the impact of low technical level attacks on crowded places in other cities across the world, making it even more important that we all remain vigilant and people act by calling us confidentially if they are concerned about any suspicious activity.”

The terror threat in London remains at ‘severe’ – meaning an attack is highly likely.

But last year a record number of people contacted the confidential anti-terrorist hotline, with the service receiving more than 22,000 calls.

Officers hope this number will continue to rise if more can be done to encourage people to call or report online.

Commander Bray added: “Here in London we have excellent relations with our communities. These are the people that we depend on for information to help us keep Londoners safe.

“The number or calls and online reports we receive with information is increasing but we are appealing for even more.”

Research to support the Action Counters Terrorism campaign (ACT) looked at public attitudes towards counter terrorism policing.

Over 80 per cent of respondents said that it was important for communities to work with police to prevent terrorism.

But a quarter of those surveyed said they might not report their suspicions because of fears over wasting police time, while 39 per cent were unsure about what suspicious behaviour might look like.