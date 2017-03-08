Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Millwall duo both up for monthly awards

By Richard Cawley -
Tony Craig Photo: Brian Tonks

Neil Harris and Tony Craig have been shortlisted for monthly EFL awards.

Harris is among the contenders to win Manager of the Month for February while the Lions captain has been selected as a contender for the players’ honour.

Millwall took 15 points from seven games and strung together clean sheets throughout the month, over 630 minutes.

Rivals for the accolade are Michael Appleton (Oxford), Lee Clark (Bury) and John Sheridan (Oldham).

Left-back Craig has been excellent in a Lions rearguard that had recorded a string of shutouts.

He is up against Peter Clarke (Oldham), John-Joe O’Toole (Northampton) and Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

