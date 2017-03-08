Millwall duo both up for monthly awards

Neil Harris and Tony Craig have been shortlisted for monthly EFL awards.

Harris is among the contenders to win Manager of the Month for February while the Lions captain has been selected as a contender for the players’ honour.

Millwall took 15 points from seven games and strung together clean sheets throughout the month, over 630 minutes.

Rivals for the accolade are Michael Appleton (Oxford), Lee Clark (Bury) and John Sheridan (Oldham).

Left-back Craig has been excellent in a Lions rearguard that had recorded a string of shutouts.

He is up against Peter Clarke (Oldham), John-Joe O’Toole (Northampton) and Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).