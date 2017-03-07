Charlton a rudderless, spiritless rabble with a defeatist culture – Northampton defeat only adds to drop fears

Another day late. Another dollar short. Another relegation six-pointer for Charlton. With, as usual, nothing to show for it.

Two points worse off than their visitors before kick-off, Northampton were the latest beneficiaries of League One’s softest of soft touches, a rudderless, spiritless rabble with a defeatist culture.

Before over 1,400 travelling fans, many of whom voiced over-the-top poisonous frustration, Karl Robinson’s feeble side sleepwalked into deeper trouble at the wrong end of the table. Recent fanciful talk of reaching the play-offs has been exposed as so much hot air with only Swindon Town’s helpful last minute defeat – temporarily at least – maintaining the six-point cushion which separates the Addicks from the drop zone.

This game was as good as over once John Joe O’Toole restored Town’s lost lead just past the hour mark. There were still motions to be gone through, of course, before the result became official but hopes of a second equaliser were notional. Shame referee Ben Toner wasn’t empowered to step in, like a boxing ref, to stop the contest and save us all further, unnecessary punishment.

Even another draw – 15 of which have kept Charlton afloat so far this season – seems beyond them. Although they went in at half-time on level terms after Jordan Botaka equalised Michael Smith’s opener, there was little prospect of the Addicks keeping a second-half clean sheet and even less expectation that they themselves would score again. Robinson’s body language was that of a condemned man resigned to the inevitable, his normally bubbling enthusiasm replaced by an air of weary fatalism. Any more of this and Roland Duchatelet will be reaching for his black cap…

Having unconvincingly shared an opening half-hour of mutual dross, Charlton almost dutifully fell behind. Right-back Aaron Phillips’ blistering turn of pace down the right was capped by a perfectly-flighted cross which Smith, timing his leap precisely, headed irresistibly into the top right corner. Declan Rudd was given no chance, a point entirely lost on a posse of toilet-mouthed abusers who surged forward in foaming rage to pass comment on the keeper’s supposed shortcomings. Something hallucinogenic in some of those complimentary pre-trip bacon rolls, possibly. And perhaps time to re-think free coach travel.

The Cobblers’ lead lasted only two minutes before the Addicks surprised nobody more than themselves by equalising. A left-wing corner forced by Ricky Holmes, himself a kneejerk target for Northampton’s own knuckle-scrapers, was swung over by Holmes, forced goalwards from the far post by Ezri Konsa and parried by Adam Smith’s star-jumping improvisation. Unluckily for Smith, Botaka’s close-range, sideways-on volley converted the rebound.

With Jorge Teixeira replacing an ailing Patrick Bauer after the interval, the Londoners coped comfortably enough until O’Toole continued his recent scoring streak by claiming the winning goal. An all-too-familiar bout of scruffy defending culminated in Phillips again crossing from the right. Nathan Byrne’s sprawling header cleared inconclusively to O’Toole outside the penalty area and was returned with interest by the long-haired midfielder’s low right-footed strike. Rudd was left helpless, his innocence or guilt no doubt the subject of cerebral debate among the goalkeeping experts at the other end. Morgan Fox, busy scoring for rampant Sheffield Wednesday elsewhere, could offer the insanely scapegoated Rudd a crumb of comfort. There’s life after Charlton… that might be his message.

A three-game, 10-day home stand, meanwhile, beginning with faltering Scunthorpe’s postponed visit this evening, looks like determining the Addicks’ – and their deflated manager’s – short-term fate. Losers four times on the bounce and rationed to no more than one goal-per-game, theirs is a desperate plight. They have blown chance after chance to put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack and they are running out of time.

There’s scant comfort to be found at The Valley, meanwhile, where a hostile atmosphere awaits them. Robinson’s men have forgotten how to win, having tasted the experience only nine times this season. A sizeable portion of their dwindling crowd operates a nose-spites-face policy and actively hopes they lose, such is the enmity dividing fans and ownership. It’s a sorry situation but all things must pass. And the die-hards among us cling to the hope that when they do, Charlton’s rise from these miserable ashes will start from no lower than League One.