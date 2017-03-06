Millwall open contract talks with FA Cup hero

Millwall have opened contract talks with Shaun Cummings – and are confident he will agree an extension.

The 28-year-old right-back has proven his fitness after major knee surgery kept him out for nine months until a return in November.

And Cummings scored the FA Cup winner against Leicester City last month to book a last eight spot – with the South London club going to Tottenham next weekend.

“Shaun would like to stay and we’d certainly like to keep him,” said Millwall boss Neil Harris. “It is one that might take a little bit of time, but I’m sure we’ll get there.

“There’s no rush with Shaun. He’s really relaxed at the club. He had a major operation at the end of last season which kept him out for the run-in. It’s taken him time to get his fitness back but he is on an excellent run and has really shown his quality.

“He wanted to prove a lot to himself as well as us and our fanbase. He’s done that. We’ve got a fantastic relationship – there is a lot of trust there.”

Midfielder Shaun Williams – like Cummings – is out of contract at the end of June.

And Harris is also hopeful that can be concluded positively.

“The important thing is that Shaun wants to stay and I want him to stay. So it just becomes about the finer details. He is showing the attributes that make him one of the best midfielders in the division.”