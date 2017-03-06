Chant for Socialists festival in New Cross with choirs from across the country

CHOIRS from across the country are set to come to New Cross this weekend to celebrate the tradition of the political song.

“Chants for Socialists” at the Zion Baptist Chapel in New Cross Road is to feature a day of workshops culminating in an evening performance on Saturday March 11. Informal events for the festival are also to be on offer on the evening of Friday March 10 and the morning of Sunday March 12.

The festival hosed by Strawberry Thieves Socialist Choir, is to welcome choirs from across England and Wales to celebrate the role of song in struggles for social justice through the centuries.

The Lewisham based choir has a wide-ranging repertoire of political and protest songs from across the globe, which it has performed at meetings, demonstrations and concerts in venues across Europe. It is widely known in the area for its support and specially composed songs for the Save Lewisham Hospital Campaign in 2013.

Cheryl Coyne, the choir’s spokeswoman said, “Many countries, including the UK, have a strong tradition of political song, with choirs helping to articulate and support struggles for social justice. For Strawberry Thieves and other UK-based choirs, our songs help to sustain the memories of campaigns such as the anti-slavery movement, and the International Brigades who fought in the Spanish Civil War, while also contributing to current campaigns such as the defence of the NHS, the campaign for more social housing and the struggle for Palestinian rights.

“The festival will give anyone with an interest in such traditions a chance to listen to a wide range of music and to learn and perform some songs during the day. It promises to be a great celebration, with all choirs invited to contribute and teach some of their favourite songs.”

Places on the all-day workshop cost £10, to cover the cost of lunch, a songbook and refreshments. To reserve a place please email festival@strawberrythieveschoir.org.ukThe public concert on Saturday March 11 from 7.30pm until 9pm is free to enter but donations would be welcomed.

For more details visit www.strawberrythieveschoir.org.uk/news or call 07986 998172.