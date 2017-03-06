Oarsome rowing challenges to support water sports for disadvantaged children

Adventurous six strong teams keen to pull together to give disadvantaged youngsters opportunities are being sought.

The AHOY Centre (Adventure, Help and Opportunities for Youth) is looking for people to take part in their “Oarsome” rowing challenges along the River Thames. Teams are six are being urged to take part in the fund raisers which range from a 8.5 mile row from Greenwich to Westminster to making a 23 mile channel crossing. The other options include the 50km challenge rowing from the Meridian Line in Greenwich to the QE2 Bridge in Dartford and back again in one day.

The charity based on the Deptford riverside aims to teach transferable skills to disadvantaged young people and those with disabilities from sailing, rowing and water based activities. The centre works with hundreds of young people every year and has notched up huge success in bringing positive changes to participant’s ability and attitude. The innovative training covers life skills, self esteem and team building and the qualifications which can be gained include RYA National certification, City & Guilds, NVQ’s and BTECH’s.

Those signing up for the Oarsome challenge will be provided with all the equipment and training at the charity’s base in Borthwick Street which has a specially designed indoor rowing gym with electronically linked machines.

A spokesman from the HSBC Channel Challenge teams, said: “Working with the AHOY Centre has been truly inspirational. Both in terms of understanding the fantastic work that they do and also in seeing how they can take a group of bankers and give us all the belief and courage to undertake what has to be the challenge of a lifetime.”

Oarsome challenges are offered throughout the year and the minimum age for participation is aged 12 and the charity have adaptive equipment to support people with disabilities to take part. The charity also offers tailored fund raising days which include rowing, team building and fitness.

Feedback from corporate team members which involved staff from Zurich Insurance, Thomson Reuters, Barclays and Lloyds included the recommendation: “Doing something practical as a group was far more effective than some contrived management game. We all felt that we had helped a charity doing amazing things. The day massively exceeded our expectations, somehow managing to be effective, fun and humbling all at the same time.”

Clive Ongley MBE AHOY’s founder and current chief executive, said “We are very grateful for all the corporate support we get and especially to the wonderful rowing teams whose sponsorship monies really do help us to change people’s lives”

To find out more about the challenges, to donate, or to sign up as a volunteer please contact the charity call 0208 691 7502 or email rowing@ahoy.org.uk www.ahoy.org.uk