Actress and dancer putting on her leggings again for Dame Vera Lynn

An actress and regular on QVC will be among a troupe of dancers performing for Dame Vera Lynn’s 100th birthday in a star-studded variety extravaganza at the London Palladium theatre.

The spectacular celebrating the Forces’ Sweetheart’s centenary will feature a line up of stage, TV and musical stars, including Rotherhithe’s Taryn Kay on March 20.

The actress and dancer, who has appeared in the recent Jamie T video for Power over Men and also in A Touch of Frost, will help raise money for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Dame Vera is renowned as the entertainer that kept troops’ spirits up during the Second World War, with songs like We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover. Her latest accolade came in the Queen’s 2016 birthday honours when she was made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

The dance show is being staged by Dougie Squires, OBE, with Wayne Sleep taking part.

Taryn said: “It’s an absolute honour to be part of this celebration and I am really looking forward to the performance.

“I am part of the Grand Order of Lady Ratlings, which she is a member of, so that makes it all the better.

“I have always been one of those people who loves to keep fit and use my dancing skills – you never know when they are going to come in handy.”