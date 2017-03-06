Victim dies five days after collision which injured another four

The 31-year-old victim of a collision in Bellingham on February 26 has died after his life support machine was switched off.

Detectives are still investigating the collision, in which four people were also badly hurt.

A Romanian has now died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision and next of kin are being informed.

A 25-year-old man remains in hospital. His condition is described as critical.

A 35-year-old woman also remains in hospital, where her condition is serious but stable. A 46-year-old man remains in hospital, where his being treated for a leg injury.

A 36-year-old man sustained less serious injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Police were called at about 8.20am that Sunday to reports of a Mercedes car in collision with a wall and a number of pedestrians on Bromley Road in Bellingham.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and treated four men and a woman at the scene before they were taken to south and east London hospitals.

The 23-year-old driver of the car was detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer before being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving before being taken to a South London hospital with a head injury.

The arrested man was subsequently taken to a South London police station, from where he has been bailed to a date in early May pending further police enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit’s witness appeal line on 020 8285 1574 or via 101.