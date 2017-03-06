Harry Potter And The Cursed Child leads the charge as the 2017 Olivier nominations are announced

Nominations have been announced for the Olivier Awards 2017, the most prestigious event in the UK’s theatrical calendar and Harry Potter And The Cursed Child leads the charge with a magical eleven nominations.

In the Best Actor category, Ed Harris and Tom Hollander receive their first Olivier Award nominations for their performances in Buried Child and Travesties respectively. Jamie Parker receives his first nomination in this category for his portrayal of Harry Potter and six-time recipient, Ian McKellen receives his 10th nomination for his performance in No Man’s Land.

In a triumphant return to the stage, as King Lear, Glenda Jackson receives her first nomination since 1984, the year that Laurence Olivier gave his name to the awards. Cherry Jones, Billie Piper and Ruth Wilson are also nominated for Best Actress for their outstanding performances in The Glass Menagerie, Yerma and Hedda Gabler respectively.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’s record-breaking eleven nominations ties with the current record holder for the most nominated production, Hairspray (2008). The play, which sees JK Rowling’s magical world brought to life, is nominated in the following categories: Best Actor, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best New Play, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, Best Director, Best Theatre Choreographer and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

In the musical categories, Groundhog Day at The Old Vic leads with eight nominations including for Mastercard Best New Musical. Dreamgirls, School Of Rock The Musical and The Girls are also nominated.

Jesus Christ Superstar, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and returning this summer to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, receives six nominations including Magic Radio Best Musical Revival. Dreamgirls receives five nominations including Best Actress in a Musical for Amber Riley.

English National Opera triumphs with five nominations; Akhnaten, Così Fan Tutte, as well as Stuart Skelton’s performance in Tristan And Isolde and Mark Wigglesworth’s musical direction of Don Giovanni and Lulu.

The Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre category demonstrates the diversity of London’s smaller theatres with four different theatres nominated for: Cuttin’ It at The Maria, Young Vic; The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East; The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre; It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2 and Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2.

Acclaimed actor and director Kenneth Branagh will be presented with a Special Award at the Olivier Awards 2017 ceremony on Sunday 9th April at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The award will be presented in recognition of his outstanding contribution to British theatre.