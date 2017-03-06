Disabled girl lives the dream thanks to charity’s ‘royal visit’

A disabled girl turned her dreams of meeting the Royal Family into reality when she enjoyed afternoon tea with ‘The Queen’.

Millie-Mae Griggs, who suffers from a rare chromosome disorder and curvature of the spine, has been besotted with the Royals all her life and has even written to Her Majesty and received a personal reply.

Her mother, Clare, asked the charity Rays of Sunshine if they could help her make Millie-May’s day by setting up a visit.

So the charity, which grants wishes to seriously-ill children, arranged for the 12-year-old and her family to be whisked off to the five-star Churchill Hyatt Regency hotel in central London.

There she met a professional doppelganger of the Queen and the pair chatted over sandwiches and cake.

Clare, of Clacton in Essex, said: “Millie-Mae was quite shocked and overwhelmed at first but she absolutely loved it and hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

“And the Queen was brilliant. Everyone thought she was the real Queen, and she was lovely with Millie-Mae.”

The exciting day gave Millie-Mae the chance to feel like a real VIP and for the Essex family to create some unforgettable memories.

Millie-Mae has adored the queen for as long as her family can remember and she even went to school dressed as the Queen when it held a dress-as-your-hero day.

She has also sent a letter to the actual Queen – and was ecstatic to receive a reply.

Clare said: “Millie-Mae has always had an obsession with the Queen so I emailed the charity to see if they could make her dream come true.

“It was amazing. We got picked up by a limo and were taken to London.

“Millie-Mae even had some fake champagne which she loved. It really was the perfect day.”