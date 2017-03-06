Khan hails city’s new ‘jewel’ as Chelsea stadium gets go ahead

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has approved Chelsea Football Club’s plans for a £500 million new stadium.

Plans for the revamped Stamford Bridge will boost the club’s matchday capacity by more than 18,000 – from 41,600 to 60,000.

It will also include an elevated walkway over the nearby District Line, linking the stadium to Fulham Broadway station.

The Mayor said he was satisfied that the new stadium was a “high quality and spectacular design”.

Chelsea’s proposal was given the green light by Hammersmith and Fulham council’s planning committee in January.

The club’s application also includes an investment of £12 million in the local community, as well as a contribution of £3.75 million towards affordable housing in the borough.

The Mayor said: “London is one of the world’s greatest sporting cities and I’m delighted that we will soon add Chelsea’s new stadium to the already fantastic array of sporting arenas in the capital.

“Having taken a balanced view of the application, I’m satisfied this is a high quality and spectacular design, which will significantly increase capacity within the existing site, as well as ensuring fans can have easy access from nearby transport connections.

“I’m confident this new stadium will be a jewel in London’s sporting crown and will attract visitors and football fans from around the world.”

The new stadium has been designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron – who also drew up plans for the iconic Birds Nest stadium in Beijing and the widely acclaimed Allianz Arena in Munich.

Today’s decision paves the way for one of the country’s biggest sporting complexes.

Stamford Bridge will be demolished before work begins on the club’s new home at some point over the next three years.

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s billionaire owner, is expected to fork out around £500 million to cover the cost of the project.