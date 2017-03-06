Singer James Blunt rumoured to be new landlord at Chelsea pub

Pop singer James Blunt could soon be pulling pints behind his own bar in west London.

The star’s representatives have refused to deny rumours that he is the new landlord of the Fox and Pheasant pub in Chelsea.

Friends say the former army officer has bought the pub to save it from demolition after developers earmarked it for new housing.

Records show that Blunt and his father, Colonel Charles Blount, were appointed directors of a firm called Blunt Pubs Limited only last month.

His father is listed as company director, while the singer is listed as a director under his real name, James Hillier Blount.

The pub was being marketed through commercial property specialist Fleurets, but is no longer listed for sale.

A source said: “It’s not just an investment – he wants to be hands on.

“He’s already been boasting that it’s going to be a pub full of aristocrats and even royalty.”

Current landlord Edwin Asher, who is a tenant of Green King, said he is leaving the pub later this month, but was unable to confirm if Blunt is the new landlord.

He said: “The only people I am dealing with are Greene King. All I can confirm is that I am leaving the pub on March 20.”

One local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Everybody around here has been saying that James Blunt is going to be the pub’s new landlord.”

The Fox and Pheasant is on the Campaign for Real Ale’s National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors.

It was originally called the Bedford Arms and then the Prince of Wales 10 years later, before being renamed as the Fox and Pheasant in 1965.

It was fully refitted in about 1930 and the interior remains largely unchanged today.

A spokesman for Greene King, which owns the pub, said: “We regularly review our tenanted and leased estate and, after careful consideration, the Fox and Pheasant pub was placed up for sale.

“We are in advanced discussions with a potential operator for the site which will be sold as a going concern, but as this process is not yet complete we cannot comment further at this time.

“We are keeping our existing licensee fully informed of developments.”

Blunt could be following in the footsteps of film director Guy Ritchie, who ran Mayfair pub The Punch Bowl before selling up in 2013, while presenter Chris Evans and actor Neil Morrissey have also ventured into the pub trade.