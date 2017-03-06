Elderly man knocked down in suspected hit-and-run

Police are investigating after an elderly pedestrian died after being struck by a suspected hit-and-run driver in Hammersmith.

The 81-year-old man was knocked down by a silver BMW 5-series at around 9.30pm on Saturday (March 4).

He was taken to a central London hospital following the crash near the Olympia Exhibition Centre.

The victim died in hospital at 1.15am yesterday and his next of kin have been informed.

Scotland Yard said the driver failed to stop at the scene and abandoned the car in nearby Stanwick Road.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Roads and Transport Policing Command want to speak to anyone who saw the crash, or who saw the car leave the scene.

They said they are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle being abandoned.