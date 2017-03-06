Crystal Palace set for Morocco training camp as Hennessey reveals what he wants opposition to think of improving Eagles

Wayne Hennessey reckons the Crystal Palace players have rediscovered their identity after securing an invaluable 2-0 victory against West Brom.

Hennessey said: “The team was fantastic. I thought it was an even game in the first-half with not that many chances. But we looked strong throughout and our hard work paid off with the goals.

“It could have been more if Ben Foster hadn’t made a good save from Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha could have had a penalty after he scored. It was a great finish from Wilfried but we expect that from him with his quality.

“Andros was fantastic today as well, to produce that run at the end of the game when everyone was tired and beat a great goalkeeper like Foster was special.”

Hennessey was delighted to keep consecutive clean sheets and praised the four January signings that have given the Eagles squad quality in depth.

“West Brom are very dangerous from set pieces and we worked hard all week preparing for that. It’s great if I can come and claim crosses to relieve pressure off the defence but our general performance was brilliant.

“We have a healthy competition for places, the whole squad is fit, and all the players know if you get a chance you must perform to keep that shirt. Mamadou Sakho has been brilliant for us in the last two games and hopefully that continues.”

Palace now have a fortnight before Watford’s visit to SE25 and will travel to Morocco for warm-weather training.

Hennessey added: “We now have a few days in Morocco which will help our recovery because we put in a huge effort against West Brom. It’s great to go into this break after two big performances. We’ll keep working hard in training and prepare well for Watford.

“We want clubs to view Crystal Palace as a team that’s in good form, organised and high on confidence.”