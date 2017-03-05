Mamadou Sakho: I trained with Liverpool under-23s but stayed ready to play – Palace have quality to stay up

Mamadou Sakho said a change in mentality has been the foundation for Crystal Palace’s upturn in form.

Sakho said after the 2-0 victory away to West Bromwich Albion: “It was a big win for us. We had two disappointing results against Sunderland and Stoke but the mentality has changed since then.

“We had an important meeting after Sunderland which was very important for the entire squad. The manager gave a great speech in that meeting and we’re now beginning to see a positive impact on the pitch. The squad’s mentality is very strong at the moment.”

The France international produced a majestic performance alongside James Tomkins at centre-back to help Palace earn a second consecutive clean sheet.

“I only arrived a month ago but I knew I was in a strong squad from my first training session. In football, you must be united as a squad, it’s about the 25, 30 players pulling in one direction not just the first 11. The team has more confidence and we’re playing a lot better.”

Sakho has fitted seamlessly into Sam Allardyce’s defence despite the West Brom encounter being only his second competitive appearance since April.

He added: “I didn’t play for six months but I was still working hard on my fitness with my own personal trainer and the under-23’s at Liverpool. I knew I had to be ready for when I did start playing again. I’m happy for the club and the squad, hopefully we can keep this momentum going.

“We need to stay calm and not dwell on these two victories because it’s finished. We must keep working hard in training and maintain this mentality for the upcoming games.”