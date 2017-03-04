David Haye suffers defeat to Tony Bellew – Bermondsey heavyweight wants a rematch

David Haye suffered a shock defeat to Tony Bellew in their big heavyweight clash at Greenwich’s 02 Arena on Saturday night – and immediately said he was keen for a rematch.

The Bermondsey puncher was a huge favourite to win the bout but suffered an ankle injury in the sixth round which left him unable to move properly or plant his feet to power-punch.

Just before that the Hayemaker looked to be in control. A big right hand and left hand wobbled Bellew in the fourth round and after failing to get his range properly he appeared to have found it as he also brought in the jab.

Haye went past five rounds for the first time in 2011 but his right leg gave way in the sixth and from that point on he was looking for one big bomb to turn the bout around.

He went to the canvas – meaning a 10-8 scoring round for Bellew – but the underdog still found it hard to finish the South Londoner off.

Haye regularly beckoned Bellew in but was trailing on the scorecards by the 11th when he was knocked through the ropes. Again he did not seem hurt – Bellew lacking the power to really shake him – but as he struggled back into the ring the towel came in from his corner.

Haye had been castigated for blaming his last defeat – when he lost his WBA heavyweight title to Wladimir Klitchsko – on a broken toe.

This time he refused to mention it. He said: “Tony was a great fighter – that’s what went wrong.

“I trained great and I was feeling great. I wanted to do a demolition job but the guy had a heart of a lion. I’ve knocked out a lot bigger people with a lot less.

“I gave it my best shot – it wasn’t good enough tonight.

“He was by far the better fighter tonight. He took my best shots and put me down. I’d love to do it again in Manchester or Liverpool.

“He’s the man. He beat the man, fair and square. I can’t think about world title honours. I’m at his mercy – there’s no rematch clause.

“It’s the best fight I’ve ever had. It felt like a Rocky film in there.”

When asked about his injury – which his corner strapped and then removed as the fight progressed – Haye replied: “It is what it is. He beat me fair and square. No excuses.”