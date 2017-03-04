Crystal Palace players make major Premier League survival statement at West Bromwich Albion

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said his players made a big statement after recording their first back-to-back league wins since September.

Allardyce said of his side’s 2-0 victory in the West Midlands: “This is a much bigger win than last weekend against Middlesbrough because to put back-to-back wins together here against West Brom at the Hawthorns is a big statement.

“It gives the players confidence to push on and get out of the position we’re in. It was a quality performance and we deserved the three points. We’re working in that bottom-seven league and trying to win that.”

Two brilliant second-half goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend capped an excellent away performance.

“We did the basics so well and the quality of both goals topped it. The performance in and out of possession was good today. West Brom barely had a shot on goal. We kept their crowd quiet and punished West Brom when we got the opportunity. Both centre-backs were really, solid. Mama’s (Sakho) not played much in a long time and James Tomkins didn’t put a foot wrong.”

Allardyce used the two-week break in February to improve the squad’s fitness and it has paid dividends as Andros Townsend ran the length of the pitch for a sublime individual goal.

“I’m not sure how many people will beat that goal this season, I thought we would have to get Andros some oxygen after that run! But all the players are working hard and good results lift the whole team and when you begin to run with more freedom, you don’t realise that you’re running.”

The added quality from Allardyce’s four January signings is starting to have a positive impact on the whole squad with strong competition for places. The only sour note for Allardyce was the injury to Patrick van Aanholt in the second-half. Palace now have two weeks off before the visit of Watford to SE25.

Allardyce added: “I said the new players would make a difference and they have done that. I tell my players not to read things in the outside world. We need to focus internally and do our talking with our feet. Patrick (van Aanholt) has twisted his ankle ligaments and will be out for about three weeks.”