Protest in Belgium are not a distraction to Charlton players – Karl Robinson

Karl Robinson has said the protests that Charlton fans are undertaking in Belgium today were not a distraction to his Addicks team.

Over 200 Charlton fans have travelled to Sint-Truiden to march to the Stayen stadium as a show of defiance against Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet, who also owns the town’s Belgian Pro League side as well as a number of others across Europe.

At the same time, Robinson’s men were losing 2-1 at Northampton Town, the Charlton manager says his charges cannot be concerned with what is happening off the playing field.

“We live in a world with freedom of speech – everyone has the freedom to do what they need to do,” explained the Liverpudlian.

“We’re employed to win games of football and we’re not doing that at the moment. We’re employed to worry what’s going on inside the white lines.

“Anything else external to them, that’s everybody else’s prerogative. That’s their freedom of speech. We have to stay strong as a team and believe in their talent. Hopefully they will do so and get some results.”