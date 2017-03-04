Saturday, March 4, 2017
Lions boss critical of corner set-up which led to clean sheet record...

Lions boss critical of corner set-up which led to clean sheet record finally ending

By Richard Cawley -
0
45
Millwall manager Neil Harris gestures on the touchline during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at The Den, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 7, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Millwall. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire.

Millwall boss Neil Harris admitted he was unhappy with the way his side lost their clean sheet record in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Milton Keynes.

Ben Reeves’ long-distance stop ended a nine-game run without letting in a goal in all competitions.

“It was a great strike but our set-up from the corner was all wrong,” said Harris. “I made my feelings clear what I felt about that.

“I’m not bemoaning my players – they’ve conceded one goal in a 10-game run – it was going to come to an end. Apart from a Bowditch header they didn’t cause us any problems in and around our penalty area.

“It was going to be a wonder goal but the set-up was poor. I more than explained to the players that the fine details are the difference between success and failure. Our preparation has been exemplary but our fine details were poor for the corner which led to the goal.

“But it wasn’t a corner in the first place!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Lions boss critical of corner set-up which led to clean sheet record...