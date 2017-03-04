Lions boss critical of corner set-up which led to clean sheet record finally ending

Millwall boss Neil Harris admitted he was unhappy with the way his side lost their clean sheet record in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Milton Keynes.

Ben Reeves’ long-distance stop ended a nine-game run without letting in a goal in all competitions.

“It was a great strike but our set-up from the corner was all wrong,” said Harris. “I made my feelings clear what I felt about that.

“I’m not bemoaning my players – they’ve conceded one goal in a 10-game run – it was going to come to an end. Apart from a Bowditch header they didn’t cause us any problems in and around our penalty area.

“It was going to be a wonder goal but the set-up was poor. I more than explained to the players that the fine details are the difference between success and failure. Our preparation has been exemplary but our fine details were poor for the corner which led to the goal.

“But it wasn’t a corner in the first place!”