Millwall boss rejects Milton Keynes chief Neilson’s claim over penalty winner

Milton Keynes boss Robbie Neilson blamed referee Ross Joyce for giving a soft penalty as Lee Gregory’s late spot-kick sealed a 2-1 win for Millwall.

But Lions manager Neil Harris backed the call by the official which kept the South Londoners firmly in the League One play-off spots.

Neilson said: “He [Gregory] gets across the defender and grabs his arm – he pulls him down with him.

“It is good professionalism for them. If it was my player I’d be delighted with it.

“It was a poor refereeing decision. One decision from the referee and it swung the game.

“In the last 25 minutes the referee started to lose control of the game. This is a tough place for players to come to – but it is just as tough for referees. I didn’t think he stood up to that.

“If it’s a foul, it’s a foul. It doesn’t matter what thousands of people are shouting.”

But Harris had a different view of the penalty – Gregory’s double taking him on to 50 goals for Millwall.

“I’ve seen it back and at the time it was clear as day,” he said. “He gives him a pull. There is no need to make any contact. He makes it easy for the referee.

“Gregs is a strong boy. If he’s pulled and it is not affecting him he stays on his feet. There is definite contact..

“He’s a brave lad. That is two penalties this week – two matchwinners. He was a calm head, one of many calm heads on the pitch.”