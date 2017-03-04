Charlton boss Karl Robinson: Blame me for the run of results

Charlton manager Karl Robinson says that he must take the blame for the club’s current run of results.

Goals from Michael Smith and John-Joe O’Toole either side of Jordan Botaka’s strike for the Addicks saw the Cobblers triumph 2-1 at Sixfields.

The South Londoners have lost their last four games after Saturday’s defeat and are now winless in eight.

Robinson said he has seen a reaction in his side since Tuesday’s 4-3 defeat at Shrewsbury.

“A lot of them in there, for the first time, I’ve seen people really hurting,” said the Charlton boss.

“I think we’re in a fragile place. I think its been a long season. The relegation and going into this season – a lot of things have accumulated in where we are today.

“I got the work ethic. I feel sorry for everybody at the club at the moment in some ways. There’s more effort being put in. I can’t remember them having another shot on target. Every time something goes onto our goal at the moment they go in. That’s no reflection on our goalkeeper because he can’t do any more. Declan Rudd was almost in tears there.

“Patrick Bauer was sick at half-time, Lewis Page got his ankle stood on. Ricky Holmes had his foot stood on 10 minutes from full time. Jason Pearce is still not fit, Chris Solly is still out suspended. Forster-Casker with his hamstring. With a lot of players out injured the squad is getting stretched to the max.

“I feel sorry for them. If anyone has to take the blame, blame me. I have to be strong enough and big enough to take the blame for the team. Sometimes you have to be the shield for the men that are behind that. I’m willing to do that for them because I’ve seen a reaction since Tuesday evening.”

Robinson publicly slammed some of his players after the defeat in Shropshire on Tuesday but insists that the players are now providing the effort required.

“They were in Wednesday and positive, they worked hard,” he added.

“There was loads of fans here trying to support. I understand that people might not like me but I’m the one that should take the criticism. It’s not tactics – I’ve played 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 – I’ve tried everything with the players. I’ve got to stay strong in my support for them. I can’t ask for any more in their effort today. I questioned one or two mentalities the over day but they came in on Wednesday and proved me wrong.

“You have to dig those things out sometimes – the root of problems. They’ve come out and given me support in their performance, they’re just not quite there. Things just don’t drop. We’ve got to keep believing.”