Palace wingers Zaha and Townsend score brilliant individual goals to earn vital win

Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend each scored brilliant individual goals to give Crystal Palace a precious victory in their bid for Premier League survival.



Sam Allardyce’s side produced a model away performance, solid out of possession and threatening on the break, against a West Brom side who have not lost at home in the league since December.



Palace are now 17th on 25 points and the 2,436 travelling supporters will go home in high spirits after taking three points from ex-manager Tony Pulis.



The Ivorian and Andros Townsend produced their best performances under Allardyce, tormenting a West Brom defence throughout with their pace and dangerous deliveries.



Townsend scored his second of the season with a superb run from deep inside his own half with five minutes remaining. The winger held off two West Brom defenders before drilling his effort inside Ben Foster’s near post.



Palace were compact and content to cede possession, breaking through Zaha, Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt, who later went off injured. The Eagles struggled to carve out any meaningful opportunities in the first half despite repeatedly winning possession in Albion’s half.



Early in the second half, Zaha chested down Yohan Cabaye’s crossfield pass and held off Chris Brunt before dispatching a low volley across Ben Foster’s goal.



The 24-year-old nearly doubled his tally for the afternoon a few minutes later after bursting through the Albion backline, going down under Foster’s challenge before Jason Puncheon’s effort was deflected wide.



Palace endured a few scares but Mamadou Sakho was colossal at centre-back. The Liverpool loanee made three crucial aerial interventions from Albion crosses to prevent near certain goals.



Christian Benteke nearly added to his 11 Palace goals in the first half when his downward header from Yohan Cabaye’s inswinging corner was cleared off the line by Brunt.



Palace had a penalty scare near half-time when Salomon Rondon ghosted between two Palace defenders and went down under Cabaye’s challenge but referee Mike Jones waved away Albion’s appeals.



Palace continued to threaten on the break as Albion pushed for an equaliser, leaving space in behind for Townsend to exploit with his marauding run and devastating finish.



Fittingly, Sakho ended a magnificent display with a diving block from Craig Dawson’s drilled shot in stoppage time.